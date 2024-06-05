Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 293.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after acquiring an additional 18,556 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after acquiring an additional 65,982 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Equity Residential by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 551,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Equity Residential by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $636,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on EQR. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.41.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of EQR opened at $65.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.675 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.03%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

