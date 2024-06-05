Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $197,820,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aflac by 9.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,643,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,141,000 after acquiring an additional 794,784 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the third quarter worth $47,492,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,208,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,160,465,000 after acquiring an additional 605,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aflac by 8,861.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 449,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,113,000 after acquiring an additional 444,829 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.38.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $88.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $66.58 and a 12 month high of $89.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.08%.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,098,128 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

