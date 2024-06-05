Joseph A. Kimmell Sells 10,042 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Stock

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $704,145.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Skyline Champion Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $66.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $86.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.93.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $536.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.90 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter worth about $534,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter.

SKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Skyline Champion from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

