Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM) Shares Up 7.7%

Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.32. Approximately 108,032 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 159,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Journey Medical in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Journey Medical Trading Up 7.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $86.44 million, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69.

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.91 million. Journey Medical had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Journey Medical Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Journey Medical

In related news, CEO Claude Maraoui purchased 10,000 shares of Journey Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,163,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,528,736.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Claude Maraoui purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,163,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,528,736.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin Adam Smith bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,467.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $169,300. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Journey Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Journey Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Journey Medical by 687.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 222,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 194,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Journey Medical in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

About Journey Medical

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Featured Stories

