JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Quilter (LON:QLT) to “Overweight”

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
QLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised Quilter to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.35) price objective on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 93.33 ($1.20).
In other news, insider Mark Satchel sold 41,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.32), for a total value of £42,803.71 ($54,841.40). Company insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.
Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth clients, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high-net-worth clients.
