JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Quilter (LON:QLT) to “Overweight”

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Get Quilter alerts:

QLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised Quilter to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.35) price objective on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 93.33 ($1.20).

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quilter

Quilter Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Quilter

LON QLT opened at GBX 120.90 ($1.55) on Monday. Quilter has a 12 month low of GBX 71.20 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 124.50 ($1.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4,030.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 109.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 103.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

In other news, insider Mark Satchel sold 41,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.32), for a total value of £42,803.71 ($54,841.40). Company insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

About Quilter

(Get Free Report)

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth clients, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high-net-worth clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.