JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Bought by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,562,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,828,000 after acquiring an additional 266,857 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,456,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,892,000 after acquiring an additional 231,636 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 963,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,890,000 after acquiring an additional 170,642 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 778,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,519,000 after acquiring an additional 95,378 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 678,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,542,000 after buying an additional 23,850 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average of $50.70.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.