Juan Carlos Contreras Contreras Y. Contreras Sells 4,350 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Stock

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) Senior Officer Juan Carlos Contreras Contreras Y. Contreras sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.06, for a total transaction of C$161,200.13.

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSE GIL opened at C$50.80 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of C$36.42 and a 1 year high of C$52.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.99. The company has a market cap of C$8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.08. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of C$938.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$956.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.0599002 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.277 per share. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$46.80.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Featured Articles

