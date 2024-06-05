Julie A. Cullivan Sells 993 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $276.22 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.37 and a 52-week high of $329.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $301.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,547,878,000 after purchasing an additional 212,401 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,060,000 after acquiring an additional 16,347 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,956,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,229,000 after acquiring an additional 62,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $195,406,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 731,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,025,000 after purchasing an additional 35,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.27.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

