Julie Lodge-Jarrett Sells 4,910 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.8 %

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $220.52 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $229.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK'S Sporting Goods last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. DICK'S Sporting Goods's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 163.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DKS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.09.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

