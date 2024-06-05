Katrina O’connell Sells 20,000 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Katrina O’connell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Katrina O’connell sold 9,818 shares of GAP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $274,314.92.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of GAP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Katrina O’connell sold 2,724 shares of GAP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $64,558.80.

On Thursday, March 14th, Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of GAP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $1,022,106.28.

GAP Price Performance

GPS stock opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The Gap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.35.

GAP Dividend Announcement

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. GAP had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. GAP’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 270,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Further Reading

