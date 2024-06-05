KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,709,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,773 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of KBC Group NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $238,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 76,410 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $173.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.35 and a 52-week high of $178.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,335 shares of company stock worth $28,204,902 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

