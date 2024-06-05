KBC Group NV Purchases 22,876 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 22,876 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $10,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OXY opened at $59.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.44. The firm has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.59. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

