Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.04

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.04 and traded as low as C$0.98. Kraken Robotics shares last traded at C$0.99, with a volume of 666,926 shares trading hands.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$1.60 target price on shares of Kraken Robotics in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$226.61 million, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.54, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.87.

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Kraken Robotics had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of C$28.01 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Kraken Robotics Inc. will post 0.0475248 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

