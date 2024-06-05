Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $957.95.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lam Research from $880.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lam Research from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $922.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $935.25 and its 200-day moving average is $867.48. The company has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $574.42 and a 12 month high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 29.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $6,978,065 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its stake in Lam Research by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Busey Bank raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Busey Bank now owns 869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Lam Research by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

