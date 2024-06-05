Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Insider Sells $1,028,037.78 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 12,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $1,028,037.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,408,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $81.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $94.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.67.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LNTH shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 239.0% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 161.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 62.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

