Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Lennar by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,544,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,477,000 after purchasing an additional 366,983 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,681,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,611,000 after purchasing an additional 79,217 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,700,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,319,000 after acquiring an additional 72,146 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,550,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 47.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,486,000 after acquiring an additional 484,056 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $157.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $102.90 and a 52-week high of $172.59.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

