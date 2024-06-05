Lido Staked ETH (stETH) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $58.93 Million

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. In the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion and approximately $58.93 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $3,802.65 or 0.05375709 BTC on exchanges.

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,514,353 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,512,478.85388322. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 3,792.30858279 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $55,313,617.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

