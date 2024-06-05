LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Increases Dividend to GBX 3 Per Share

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Monday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LondonMetric Property Trading Down 1.3 %

LON:LMP opened at GBX 203.93 ($2.61) on Wednesday. LondonMetric Property has a 12 month low of GBX 152.30 ($1.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 210.80 ($2.70). The stock has a market cap of £4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,087.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 200.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 193.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMP shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 176 ($2.25) to GBX 229 ($2.93) in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Insider Activity at LondonMetric Property

In other news, insider Katerina Patmore bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.46) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($24,599.62). 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

