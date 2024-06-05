LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Increases Dividend to GBX 3 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2024

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMPGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Monday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LondonMetric Property Trading Down 1.3 %

LON:LMP opened at GBX 203.93 ($2.61) on Wednesday. LondonMetric Property has a 12 month low of GBX 152.30 ($1.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 210.80 ($2.70). The stock has a market cap of £4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,087.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 200.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 193.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMP shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 176 ($2.25) to GBX 229 ($2.93) in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LondonMetric Property

Insider Activity at LondonMetric Property

In other news, insider Katerina Patmore bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.46) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($24,599.62). 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.