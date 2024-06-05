Long X. Nghiem Sells 40,000 Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.10, for a total transaction of C$524,000.00.
Computer Modelling Group Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of TSE:CMG opened at C$13.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.76. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$6.21 and a 1 year high of C$13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.25.
Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.
About Computer Modelling Group
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
