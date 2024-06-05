LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $276.20.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
LPL Financial Price Performance
LPLA opened at $282.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.89. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $195.59 and a 1 year high of $287.80.
LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LPL Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.
About LPL Financial
LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.
