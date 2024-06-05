Lumi Credits (LUMI) Trading Up 4.4% Over Last Week

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Lumi Credits has a market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $145.62 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/luminousfinance)[Medium](https://medium.com/lumi-token)”

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

