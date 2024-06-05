Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.39

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.39 and traded as high as C$19.91. Lundin Gold shares last traded at C$19.57, with a volume of 243,892 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LUG. National Bankshares increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$24.75 to C$25.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Desjardins upgraded Lundin Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.90 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.50.

Lundin Gold Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.32. The company has a market cap of C$4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.01). Lundin Gold had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of C$305.68 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 1.6959518 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total transaction of C$1,012,500.00. In other news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total transaction of C$597,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Chester See sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total transaction of C$1,012,500.00. Insiders own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Articles

