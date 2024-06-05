MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Susan Ocampo Sells 16,490 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director Susan Ocampo sold 16,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,698,799.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,972,027 shares in the company, valued at $718,258,221.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Susan Ocampo sold 16,396 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $1,721,743.96.

On Friday, May 24th, Susan Ocampo sold 102,722 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total value of $10,555,712.72.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Susan Ocampo sold 131,187 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $13,450,603.11.

On Monday, May 20th, Susan Ocampo sold 161,140 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $16,578,083.20.

On Thursday, May 9th, Susan Ocampo sold 7,326 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $747,325.26.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Susan Ocampo sold 75,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $7,726,500.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 2.3 %

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $99.59 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.40 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.17, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $181.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.97 million. Analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,395,000 after acquiring an additional 465,759 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,388,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,821,000 after buying an additional 154,066 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,128,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,053,000 after buying an additional 253,396 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 539,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,123,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,081,000 after buying an additional 22,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MACOM Technology Solutions

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.