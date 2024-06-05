Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Several research analysts have commented on MGNI shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $840,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,840,561.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $840,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,840,561.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $130,343.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 450,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,279 shares of company stock worth $1,004,618. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. Magnite has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $130.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

