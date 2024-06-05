Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS) Trading 1.7% Higher

Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.21. 80,813 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 155,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Get Maison Solutions alerts:

Maison Solutions Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter.

Maison Solutions Company Profile

Maison Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maison Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maison Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.