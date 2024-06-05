Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS) Trading 1.7% Higher

Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.21. 80,813 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 155,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.
Maison Solutions Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter.
Maison Solutions Company Profile
Maison Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Maison Solutions
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- GitLab’s Weak Results Were Priced In; Time to Buy the Dip?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Birkenstock Looks Like a Fit in Any Growth-Oriented Portfolio
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- These Are the Most Active Congressional Trades This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Maison Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maison Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.