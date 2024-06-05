Mark Anderson Acquires 4,900 Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) insider Mark Anderson purchased 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.47) per share, for a total transaction of £17,101 ($21,910.31).

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Great Portland Estates Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of LON GPE opened at GBX 335.50 ($4.30) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.52, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 335.50 ($4.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 510.50 ($6.54). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 391.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 395.23.

Great Portland Estates Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,238.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.41) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Great Portland Estates

About Great Portland Estates

(Get Free Report)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.