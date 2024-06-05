Mark Chiplock Sells 3,000 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $12,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Mark Chiplock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Mark Chiplock sold 101 shares of Ameresco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $2,073.53.

Ameresco Stock Down 5.1 %

Ameresco stock opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.38.

Institutional Trading of Ameresco

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $298.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Ameresco by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 168,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 66,706 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter worth $225,000. Redwood Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter valued at $7,170,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Ameresco in the first quarter valued at $12,065,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Ameresco by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 40,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRC shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ameresco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ameresco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ameresco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ameresco

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.