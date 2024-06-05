Mark T. Iwicki Sells 7,392 Shares of KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $45,017.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,641.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. KALA BIO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that KALA BIO, Inc. will post -14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on KALA shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of KALA BIO in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on KALA BIO from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KALA BIO stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.16% of KALA BIO as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

