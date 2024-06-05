Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.80.

MTDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:MTDR opened at $57.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 3.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.55. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $45.71 and a 1-year high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 121.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

