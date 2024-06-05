Matthew Ohayer Sells 50,000 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2024

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITLGet Free Report) insider Matthew Ohayer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $2,086,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,364,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,258,496.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Ohayer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 9th, Matthew Ohayer sold 4,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $132,600.00.
  • On Friday, April 19th, Matthew Ohayer sold 20,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400.00.
  • On Friday, April 5th, Matthew Ohayer sold 7,462,777 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $188,509,747.02.
  • On Tuesday, March 19th, Matthew Ohayer sold 16,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $367,200.00.
  • On Thursday, March 14th, Matthew Ohayer sold 100,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $2,138,000.00.

Vital Farms Stock Down 0.3 %

Vital Farms stock opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 0.95. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $43.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITLGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.87 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 7.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vital Farms

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 5.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 15.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 30.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VITL shares. TheStreet raised Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Read Our Latest Report on VITL

Vital Farms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.