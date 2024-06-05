Matthew Ohayer Sells 50,000 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Ohayer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $2,086,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,364,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,258,496.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Ohayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Matthew Ohayer sold 4,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $132,600.00.

On Friday, April 19th, Matthew Ohayer sold 20,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Matthew Ohayer sold 7,462,777 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $188,509,747.02.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Matthew Ohayer sold 16,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $367,200.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Matthew Ohayer sold 100,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $2,138,000.00.

Vital Farms Stock Down 0.3 %

Vital Farms stock opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 0.95. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $43.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Institutional Trading of Vital Farms

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.87 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 7.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 5.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 15.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 30.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VITL shares. TheStreet raised Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

