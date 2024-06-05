Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Downgraded to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

MAXN has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a market perform rating to an under perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.41.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ MAXN opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.36. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $32.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $44,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Stories

