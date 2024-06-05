Mayan Energy (LON:MYN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Mayan Energy Ltd (LON:MYN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.13 ($0.00). Mayan Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00), with a volume of 16,096,226 shares.

Mayan Energy Trading Up 16.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.14.

About Mayan Energy

(Get Free Report)

Mayan Energy Limited engages in the development, production, and sale of hydrocarbons and related activities in the United States. The company holds interests in Forest Hills project situated in Wood County, Texas; Stockdale oil fields located in Wilson County, Texas; Zink Ranch and Mathis leases situated in Osage County, Oklahoma; and Shoats Creek field located in Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mayan Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayan Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.