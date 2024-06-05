Mckinlay Thomas Acquires 20,000 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Stock

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) CEO Mckinlay Thomas bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $175,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of FF stock opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.64. FutureFuel Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.28 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.46%.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. FutureFuel’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,391,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 45,914 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FutureFuel by 64.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 741,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 289,889 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 650,493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 18,799 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of FutureFuel by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 195,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of FutureFuel from $0.70 to $0.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of FutureFuel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

