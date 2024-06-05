Mehmet Yilmaz Sells 10,000 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.12, for a total value of C$211,200.00.

Mehmet Yilmaz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Mehmet Yilmaz sold 1,900 shares of Eldorado Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total transaction of C$34,675.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,000 shares of Eldorado Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.62, for a total value of C$166,225.00.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$21.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$20.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.01. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$11.38 and a 52-week high of C$22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Free Report ) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.15. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of C$347.78 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.4664843 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cormark lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.40 to C$16.80 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.60.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

