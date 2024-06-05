Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) vs. Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Free Report) and Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Savaria pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Melrose Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Savaria pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Melrose Industries pays out 15.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Melrose Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Savaria and Melrose Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savaria N/A N/A N/A $0.22 59.63 Melrose Industries N/A N/A N/A $0.53 14.58

Profitability

Melrose Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Savaria, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Savaria and Melrose Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savaria N/A N/A N/A Melrose Industries N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Savaria and Melrose Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Savaria 0 0 2 0 3.00 Melrose Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Savaria presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 71.51%. Given Savaria’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Savaria is more favorable than Melrose Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Savaria shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of Melrose Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications. The Patient Care segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs ceiling lifts, patient transfer slings and accessories, floor lifts, standing aids, bathing equipment, medical beds, therapeutic support surfaces, and pressure management products used in healthcare facilities and home care settings. It sells its products through dealers or direct stores to end-user customers. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies, including electric vehicle components. Its Powder Metallurgy segment offers precision powder metal parts for the automotive and industrial sectors; and metal powder for powder metallurgy, as well as commercializes additive manufacturing. The company's Other Industrial segment designs, manufactures, and distributes ergonomic products for use in a various working, learning, and healthcare environments; and offers metal hydride hydrogen storage solutions for use in a range of industrial and commercial applications. The company was formerly known as New Melrose Industries PLC and changed its name to Melrose Industries PLC in November 2015. Melrose Industries PLC was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

