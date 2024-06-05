Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $80.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MRUS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Merus from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $57.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.70.

Merus Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. Merus has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $61.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.02.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. Merus had a negative net margin of 390.36% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The company had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merus will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Merus during the first quarter worth $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Merus by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

