Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Get Merus alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRUS. Bank of America raised their price objective on Merus from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Merus from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered Merus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Merus

Merus Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.02. Merus has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $61.61.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 390.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Merus

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 10.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Merus by 43.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Merus by 43.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Merus by 30.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 774,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,273,000 after purchasing an additional 180,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Merus by 9.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,885,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,045,000 after purchasing an additional 247,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.