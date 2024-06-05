MetisDAO 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $18.29 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $438.25 million and approximately $18.29 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $77.07 or 0.00108796 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 77.27488285 USD and is up 1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 247 active market(s) with $17,223,262.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

