Michael Hiller Sells 4,875 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Stock

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 3.7 %

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $146.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.24 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. Builders FirstSource's revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLDR. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,209,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,956,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,516,000 after buying an additional 874,268 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,464,000 after buying an additional 578,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 30,560.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 558,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,506,000 after acquiring an additional 556,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

