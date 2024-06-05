Michael Luzich Sells 63,700 Shares of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) Director Michael Luzich sold 63,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.71, for a total transaction of C$108,927.00.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Michael Luzich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Michael Luzich sold 2,900 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.92, for a total value of C$5,568.00.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ARG opened at C$1.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$277.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.48. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.10 and a one year high of C$2.05.

Amerigo Resources Dividend Announcement

Amerigo Resources ( TSE:ARG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of C$60.56 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.2187148 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.