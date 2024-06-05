Michael Stock Sells 20,000 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 805,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,582,634.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Stock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $436,600.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $417,400.00.

Liberty Energy Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of LBRT opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Liberty Energy by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Energy by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

