Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Up 1% on Analyst Upgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $122.00 to $138.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Micron Technology traded as high as $128.84 and last traded at $126.19. Approximately 6,365,828 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 19,215,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MU. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.76.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,572,396.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 260,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,981,985.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 410,446 shares of company stock worth $47,822,703 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 37.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $140.24 billion, a PE ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.43.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.33%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

