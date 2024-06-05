Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,197 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.6% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 58,962 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,617,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 31,653 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 58.4% in the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 31,620 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,686,433. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,686,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,521 shares of company stock valued at $19,746,476 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $416.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.76. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $309.45 and a one year high of $433.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Microsoft from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.91.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

