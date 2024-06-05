Mill City Ventures III (NASDAQ:MCVT) Shares Up 6.3%

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MCVT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.70. 4,743 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 4,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Get Mill City Ventures III alerts:

Mill City Ventures III Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 0.17.

Mill City Ventures III (NASDAQ:MCVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Mill City Ventures III had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter.

About Mill City Ventures III

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mill City Ventures III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mill City Ventures III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.