MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Lowered to $250.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $385.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s current price.

Get MongoDB alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MDB. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on MongoDB from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDB

MongoDB Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $232.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of -82.62 and a beta of 1.13. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $225.25 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $348.50 and a 200-day moving average of $388.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 17,160 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $5,973,567.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,698,272.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 17,160 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $5,973,567.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,698,272.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $497,797.30. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,819,510.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.