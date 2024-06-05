Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM) Shares Up 6.9%

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 120,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 154,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

The company has a market cap of $68.72 million and a PE ratio of -4.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79.

Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Monogram Orthopaedics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MGRM Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable patient-optimized orthopaedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures.

