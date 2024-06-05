Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM) Shares Up 6.9%

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 120,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 154,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.
Monogram Orthopaedics Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $68.72 million and a PE ratio of -4.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79.
Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Monogram Orthopaedics
Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable patient-optimized orthopaedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Monogram Orthopaedics
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- GitLab’s Weak Results Were Priced In; Time to Buy the Dip?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Birkenstock Looks Like a Fit in Any Growth-Oriented Portfolio
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- These Are the Most Active Congressional Trades This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Monogram Orthopaedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monogram Orthopaedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.