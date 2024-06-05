More Acquisitions (LON:TMOR) Shares Down 7.4%

More Acquisitions Plc (LON:TMOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.63 ($0.01). Approximately 1,000,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 966,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

More Acquisitions Stock Down 7.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.58.

About More Acquisitions

More Acquisitions Plc operates as a blank check company. It focuses on acquiring of a target company or business in the energy transition sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

