Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Buys C$63,960.00 in Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.33 per share, with a total value of C$63,960.00.

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sime Armoyan bought 11,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,918.88.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Sime Armoyan purchased 2,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.35 per share, with a total value of C$13,370.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Sime Armoyan purchased 7,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,032.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Sime Armoyan acquired 6,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.35 per share, with a total value of C$34,775.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Sime Armoyan bought 5,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,750.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Sime Armoyan purchased 2,300 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.28 per share, with a total value of C$12,135.03.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Sime Armoyan acquired 16,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,220.80.

On Monday, April 29th, Sime Armoyan bought 100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.26 per share, with a total value of C$526.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Sime Armoyan bought 1,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.34 per share, with a total value of C$10,140.87.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Sime Armoyan purchased 2,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,224.50.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MRT.UN opened at C$5.47 on Wednesday. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 12 month low of C$5.20 and a 12 month high of C$5.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.63, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$351.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MRT.UN

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.