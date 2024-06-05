MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.79

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and traded as low as $4.36. MTN Group shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 51,227 shares traded.

MTN Group Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13.

MTN Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.1227 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th.

About MTN Group

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunications services in South Africa, Nigeria, East Africa, West and Central Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. The company offers data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, interconnect, and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices.

