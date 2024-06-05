Nancy M. Taylor Sells 300 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Stock

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Stock Performance

NYSE BLD opened at $399.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $412.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.32. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $214.20 and a 12-month high of $452.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TopBuild

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,983,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,147,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,451,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,200,000 after acquiring an additional 198,614 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,100,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,941,000 after purchasing an additional 133,835 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.